School District 27 superintendent bids farewell to transportation assistant manager

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark offered best wishes to longtime assistant manager of transportation Randy Cobb during the Nov. 24 school board meeting.

“After 20 years in SD27, Mr. Randy Cobb is leaving his role … to take up a new, but similar role in Sooke (SD62) as he relocates to the island with his family. Mr. Cobb has been a steady and reliable member of the team and has taken pride in the key role of getting students to and from school,” said van der Mark Tuesday evening.

“During these past 20 months, he would be frequently gathering information on bus runs and students to provide information where contact tracing was involved, often in the evening or on weekends. We wish Randy, and his family, the very best in their new location.”

Cobb also worked through the pandemic to help get food to families in need when the schools closed down in April of 2020.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)