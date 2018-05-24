School District 27 Board Chair Tanya Guenther (right) will issue a statement regarding a report to the ministry.

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

As the school year winds down for the year for students, things only seem to be heating up for teachers, management and Board of Education trustees.

School District 27 management and the board chair are hosting a news conference Friday, May 25 to respond to a ministry report regarding the stormy relationship between the board and the Cariboo Chilcotin Teacher’s Association (CCTA).

The CCTA voiced concerns regarding the board and management to the education minister last year prompting the ministry to step in.

“Earlier this year, the minister had directed education specialist Dianne Turner to meet with staff and other stakeholders regarding the CCTA’s concerns. Ms. Turner submitted her assessment of the concerns to the minister, and, in turn, we were asked to respond by May 31,” SD 27 Board of Education Chair Tanya Guenther said in a statement released during the public board meeting held on May 22 in 100 Mile House.

The Tribune has reached out to the Ministry of Education to obtain a copy of the report.

Guenther, Superintendent Mark Wintjes and Secretary Treasurer Kevin Futcher are scheduled to provide opening statements and then answer questions from the media during the news conference, set for Friday afternoon.

“The response report will provide the minister with information in response to concerns brought to him by the CCTA,” she said.

CCTA president Murray Helmer said members reaffirmed their motion of non-confidence in the board and “senior management” of SD 27 at the CCTA’s AGM last week.

Helmer said a dozen grievances have been referred to arbitration this year over in what they see as “the district’s failure to comply with the contractual class size and composition provisions restored by the Supreme Court of Canada last year.”

The CCTA president acknowledged the ongoing disagreements have taken a toll on “any working relationship the CCTA may have left with district personnel, and are making the task of educating students especially difficult for teachers.”

Helmer believes the report set to be released tomorrow will contain a number of recommendations to address the ongoing issues.

 

Previous story
Search continues for missing woman

Just Posted

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

PHOTOS: Falcons win opener at lakecity provincials

Schedule included inside for AAA, AA and Tier 2 divisions

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming… Continue reading

Raffle winners

Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

Vehicle fire sends plume of smoke into the air in Williams Lake

Dune buggy catches fire after a loud “bang”

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read