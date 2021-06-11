School District 27 announces Cariboo Chilcotin retirements

Submitted by School District 27

School District No. 27 announced district retirements effective July 31, 2021:

MR. BRIAN DAVIDSON – VICE-PRINCIPAL MARIE SHARPE ELEMENTARY

Mr. Davidson joined School District No. 27 in September 1986 when he was hired as a teacher at Dog Creek School. He became the principal of that school for the 1987-1988 school year. Following this, he held teaching positions at 150 House Elementary, GROW, Chilcotin Road, and Distance Education. Mr. Davidson joined the staff of the District Office in July 2014 as Professional Learning Communities Coordinator. In August 2020 he became vice-principal of Marie Sharpe Elementary. We have appreciated Mr. Davidson’s learning leadership and professionalism.

MS. CLARE GORDON – PRINCIPAL TATLA ELEMENTARY-JR. SECONDARY

Ms. Gordon joined the District in September 1990 and worked as a teacher at Horse Lake Elementary and then Mile 108 Elementary until 1997. She returned to the District as in teacher in July 2013 at Anahim Lake Elementary-Jr. Secondary School where she stayed until becoming principal of Tatla in August 2014. Ms. Gordon has embraced the community of Tatla and cultivated a school culture of compassion and belonging.

MR. KEN LUCKS – PRINCIPAL MILE 108 ELEMENTARY

Mr. Lucks joined the District in September 1989 as a teacher at Anne Stevenson Secondary School. He also taught at GROW and Columneetza before becoming vice-principal in February 2005 at 100 Mile Junior. In August 2005, Mr. Lucks became the principal at Alexis Creek Elementary-Jr. Secondary and held principalships at GROW, Columneetza, Lake City Secondary and finally, retiring from his position as principal of Mile 108 Elementary where has been since August 2018. We wish Mr. Lucks the very best and hope fishing lines are tight in retirement!

MS. NORINE DURBAN – SECRETARY TREASURER

Ms. Durban joined the District in August 1998. In December 2001 she moved to payroll clerk and then became assistant accountant in July 2005. Ms. Durban moved into an excluded position in November 2007 when she became the District Business Manager. In February 2019 she became Interim Secretary-Treasurer, a position that became permanent in July 2020. She has been part of the team managing the transition as the District works towards modernizing its governance, finance, and operations. Ms. Durban has worked with the new senior team and has been part of the work enhancing financial transparency, equity, and ethics. We wish her the very best in retirement.

