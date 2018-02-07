City crews did what they could to keep up with snow removal Tuesday night. Angie Mindus photo

School buses cancelled in the Cariboo, more snow on the way

Another winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada for Wednesday, Feb 7

School buses servicing Quesnel, Williams Lake 100 Mile House are not running Wednesday due to weather conditions.

As forecasted, a winter storm wept into the Cariboo region Tuesday, bringing with it heavy snow that began to fall in the afternoon.

Read More: Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued another winter storm warning for Wednesday, stating another 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by end of day.

The snow hasn’t accumulated overnight in Williams Lake as forecasted, with the heaviest snowfall easing by about 9 p.m., but it is expected to start again by mid-morning.

DriveBC is cautioning motorists of poor driving conditions on roads in the Interior, reporting compact snow with slippery sections and limited visibility due to blowing snow on much of Highway 97, with the McLeese Lake area at risk of freezing rain.

The poor weather even prompted the RCMP to issue a statement Tuesday, asking motorists to stay off the roads when possible and to drive according to road conditions.

Read More: Snowplows doing their best with record breaking snowfall

Previous story
Fatal Sugar Cane fire not criminal, say RCMP
Next story
‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

Just Posted

School buses cancelled in the Cariboo, more snow on the way

Another winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada for Wednesday, Feb 7

Fatal Sugar Cane fire not criminal, say RCMP

BC Coroners Service now in charge of investigation

Snowplows doing their best with record breaking snowfall

The Tribune goes for a ridealong in a City of Williams Lake plow truck

Vehicles parked on street blocking snow removal, says city

City asks residents to park elsewhere

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

New B.C. Liberal leader’s connection to Sun Wave and Watson Island

Andrew Wilkinson was once the legal representative for Ni Ritao

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read