School buses cancelled in the Cariboo, more snow on the way

City crews did what they could to keep up with snow removal Tuesday night. Angie Mindus photo

School buses servicing Quesnel, Williams Lake 100 Mile House are not running Wednesday due to weather conditions.

As forecasted, a winter storm wept into the Cariboo region Tuesday, bringing with it heavy snow that began to fall in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued another winter storm warning for Wednesday, stating another 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by end of day.

The snow hasn’t accumulated overnight in Williams Lake as forecasted, with the heaviest snowfall easing by about 9 p.m., but it is expected to start again by mid-morning.

DriveBC is cautioning motorists of poor driving conditions on roads in the Interior, reporting compact snow with slippery sections and limited visibility due to blowing snow on much of Highway 97, with the McLeese Lake area at risk of freezing rain.

The poor weather even prompted the RCMP to issue a statement Tuesday, asking motorists to stay off the roads when possible and to drive according to road conditions.

