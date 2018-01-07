Rogers Hometown Hockey continues in downtown Williams Lake Sunday

NHL alumni, hockey circus and of course Ron MacLean today at Rogers Hometown Hockey

Downtown Williams Lake truly had a festival atmosphere Saturday where Rogers Hometown Hockey took over the streets for the weekend. Angie Mindus photo

The festivities continue in Williams Lake today for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Residents packed the downtown streets Saturday where performers entertained the crowd in between presentations on stage.

The festival will wrap up this afternoon with Tara Slone and Ron MacLean hosting live from downtown Williams Lake.

Don’t miss it.

Paz gets some help from the crowd as he prepares to juggle hockey stick from atop a hockey net. Angie Mindus photo