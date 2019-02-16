An attempted robbery at Red Tomato Pies early this month was stopped by the Williams Lake RCMP. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Robbery of local pizzeria foiled

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking charges of robbery following the incident

Charges of Robbery are being recommended for a 20-year-old female after an attempt to rob Red Tomato Pies.

On the evening of Feb. 5, a young woman entered Red Tomato Pies and attempted to make off with the tip jar. When employees made to stop the suspect she assaulted them with bear spray and fled the scene.

The suspect was followed to a residence and her whereabouts were reported to the police. The Williams Lake RCMP surrounded the residence and shortly after the suspect, who is well known to police, emerged and surrendered herself to the authorities.

Read More: Williams Lake crime stats: theft from vehicles up 90 per cent in 2018

The stolen tip jar was returned to Red Tomato Pies shortly after. All employees affected by the bear spray were decontaminated at the Williams Lake Memorial Hospital and suffered only minor injuries.

As of this article, no court date has been announced for the unnamed suspect.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
