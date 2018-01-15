Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Mt. Timothy Ski Area patrons enjoyed great weather and snow conditions on the weekend. (photo submitted)

Sun and above-freezing daytime temperatures are the forecast for the day.

From an overnight temperature of just -2C, the daytime temperature is expected to warm to 2C in the Cariboo Chilcotin for Monday, Jan. 15.

With those warmer temperatures comes a risk of freezing drizzle this morning and winds gusting to 50 km/hr this evening, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday is calling for a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning and a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon.

DriveBC isn’t reporting any major incidents on local roads currently, however, cautions of compact snow with slippery sections and slushy sections on Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Horsefly and Likely Roads.

Additionally, there is limited visibility due to fog on much of the Likely Road, Horsefly Road and Highway 20 between Alexis Creek and Riske Creek.

School District 27 is reporting all buses are running on schedule.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoyed great snow conditions at Mt. Timothy Ski Area on the weekend.

The Mt. Timothy Weather Station for Monday, Jan. 15 is reporting current conditions of -2C with five cm of new snow overnight, bringing the base to 90 cm at the top of the Slow Motion run.

The local ski hill is open 9 a.m. to 3:20 pm Thursday through Sunday.