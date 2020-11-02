Richmond woman reported missing after leaving 100 Mile motel

Amanda Perez, of Richmond, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31. She had been staying at the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House but left after a verbal argument with another person at that location. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Richmond woman who had been staying in the area.

Amanda Perez, 27, was reported missing after leaving the Imperial Motel on Oct. 28, following a verbal dispute with another person at that location. Police believe she was last seen at the Pharmasave in 100 Mile House on Oct. 29.

Perez is described as five-foot-one-inches tall, about 110 lbs, with fair skin, dark brown hair with brown eyes. She has a distinctive mole just above her mouth on the right side of her face. She is not believed to be in possession of a cell phone, but she does access social media through open-source computers. Her current clothing description is not known.

Her family, who reported her missing on Oct. 31, believe Perez would try to return to the Greater Vancouver area, but police say it is possible she is still within the 100 Mile House RCMP boundaries.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest policing agency, the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. Please refer to file # 2020-3862 when calling in with your information.

