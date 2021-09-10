RCMP seize stolen items following theft report in Bridge Lake

100 Mile House RCMP recovered several pieces of stolen property Thursday night following a reported break and enter and search of two properties in the Bridge Lake area.

RCMP received a call at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 9 about a theft in progress along North Bonaparte Road, where a resident reported seeing three men on their property stealing one of their ATVs, according to an RCMP release.

One of the suspects fled on the stolen ATV, the other two in a white and tan truck. The resident followed the stolen ATV and discovered it had crashed into a tree along North Bonaparte Road and the suspect had fled on foot.

RCMP along with Police Dog Service (PDS) Team from Williams Lake attended the scene, but were unsuccessful in locating the man who fled from the crash scene.

Another officer, familiar with possible suspects in the area, attended a second location along Grosset Road, where they located a stolen licence plate on a vehicle parked in the driveway, along with a side-by-side also parked in the driveway.

A check on the side-by-side confirmed that it had been stolen out of the Kelowna area a few months prior; the vehicle plates on the truck in the driveway were confirmed to be stolen but the truck was not. An additional ATV, located in a treed area on the property, was also seized by police as a suspected stolen item.

A local man known to police had been spotted in the window of the house when officers first arrived, but refused to come out and was left inside the residence.

“Officers did not believe they had enough continuity of the residence and large rural property from the time of arrival to entering the property to ensure the man was still inside the residence when they entered the property later in the early morning hours,” the release states. “If police do have continuity of a residence to an extent and knowledge a wanted or chargeable person is inside the residence, a Feeney warrant can be sought to enter the location and arrest the person involved.”

RCMP said in the release that Thursday’s incident “demonstrates the extensive area that 100 Mile House RCMP patrols, but also that local knowledge of your local officers as well as our good citizens reporting such events can reap rewards perhaps unrelated to your own event.”

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this or any other incident is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2021-3875.



