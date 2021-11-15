Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public can assist them in locating Jamie Haller. (RCMP handout)

RCMP seek public’s help in locating Williams Lake woman

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of Jamie Haller

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person not seen since Nov. 5, 2021.

On Friday Nov. 5, 2021, Merritt RCMP received a report of a missing person. Family members reported Jamie Haller as missing. There is information to believe that she could possibly be in Williams Lake.

Despite efforts made by the RCMP to locate Jamie, she remains missing, say Mounties.

“There are outstanding arrest warrants for her arrest, which may be a reason she is avoiding the police. Jamie lives a high-risk life style and there is a concern for her well-being,” note police.

If anyone has information regarding Haller, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Williams Lake

