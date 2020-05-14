Quesnel Hydraulic Road has been closed to all traffic at kilometre 20.3 due to ongoing slide activity. (Emcon Services Inc. Photo - Facebook)

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road closed to all traffic at kilometre 20.3

Detour available via 2700 Road and 500 Road, adds approximately 30 minutes of travel time

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has closed Quesnel-Hydraulic Road to all traffic at kilometre 20.3 due to ongoing slide activity.

“Significant land instability has been observed at this location. The road will remain closed indefinitely until geotechnical engineers can determine a full-time reopening is safe for travellers.” states the ministry.

Currently one detour which adds approximately 30 minutes of travel time is available via 2700 Road and 500 Road and is actively being graded and patrolled in order to ensure it remains in good condition.

The ministry states that French Road is being prepared as a second detour route by Emcon Services and is scheduled to be available by Friday, May 15, 2020. The ministry asks that drivers be mindful of workers and equipment during regular work hours.

For the most up to date information drivers are asked to refer to the DriveBC website, as the status of Quesnel-Hydraulic Road will be continuously updated.

“This traffic management plan will be closely monitored on an ongoing basis and may be altered as the condition of the road changes.”

READ MORE: Road report: Many side roads still under repair after epic spring freshet


