Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus

A positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been detected at the high school in Williams Lake.

In a notice to students and staff issued this week, School District 27 stated the potential exposure dates are May 17 and 18 at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark noted the case involves one person and a handful of students are being asked to self-isolate as a result.

Unless contacted by Interior Health, or asked to self-isolate, students can attend school as usual.

COVID-19 numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks across the province, with some of the lowest daily numbers recorded since last fall.

