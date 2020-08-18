Police searching for missing teen from 100 Mile House area

Haileigh Archie, 17, was reported missing Sunday night. She is believed to be travelling with a male known to her.

The 100 Mile House RCMP is continuing its search for 17-year-old Haileigh Archie, following several unconfirmed sightings of the teenager.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police have received several unconfirmed sightings of Haileigh, one close to Spences Bridge and in 100 Mile House this morning. Haileigh was reported missing Sunday night after she didn’t report back to her caregiver at a scheduled pick-up time.

A selfie taken by Haileigh taken Monday afternoon and forwarded by her to family shows her wearing a black halter top and a blue jays ball cap. She may also be wearing yellow covered driving sunglasses.

Archie is Indigenous, described as five foot eight inches tall, with a heavy build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, purple shorts and grey runners with a black backpack.

Nielsen said police are concerned about Archie, who has an intellectual disability and is required to take daily medication in support of her ongoing care.

Police believe Haileigh has likely travelled to Williams Lake, although Haileigh has told family she was travelling with an Indigenous man known to her and will be heading to Kamloops. Further details of this man are still being sought by police at the time of this time. Any updates will be released as they come available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or your own local RCMP Detachment or other policing agency. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

