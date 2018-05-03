Williams Lake RCMP respond to domestic, stolen vehicle recovery and break in Monday night

Do you have information that can help these investigations?

Williams Lake RCMP were kept busy overnight April 30 with criminal investigations.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron reported his officers recovered a stolen red Honda Civic April 30. The vehicle was found in the 6900 block of Langerquist Road, which runs parallel to Highway 97 at McLeese Lake. The matter is still under investigation.

That night police also attended a domestic altercation where the suspect is alleged to have forcibly confined their victim. Police are also recommending a charge of fail to comply with a recognizance.

RCMP also investigated a break and enter reported at 8:35 a.m. May 1 at Boston Pizza believed to happen sometime overnight.

If anyone has information regarding these or other investigations, they are asked to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers.