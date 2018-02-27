Police ask for public’s assistance in finding Dexter Jim

Police say Jim is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate Dexter Jim, who is believed to be in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

CrimeStoppers issued a news release Tuesday afternoon seeking the public’s help in located a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public will help them locate Dexter Jim, who they say is wanted for a Criminal Code charge.

He is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area and is described as a First Nations man, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

“If anyone with information as to where this subject may be, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers.

Previous story
WATCH: Williams Lake mayor and council demand tougher sanctions for offenders

Just Posted

WATCH: Williams Lake mayor and council demand tougher sanctions for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Williams Lake athletes join province’s best at BC Winter Games

Four Williams Lake athletes were among the elite during the weekend at the BC Winter Games.

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs near Williams Lake

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Ruth Lord is celebrating her 100th birthday this week

Friends and family are invited to an open house Tuesday, Feb 27 at Williams Lake Senior’s Village

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Metlakatla gets government grant to explore cannabis business

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla and the Central Coast Regional District receive $10,000 each from province

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Most Read