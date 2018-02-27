Police ask for public’s assistance in finding Dexter Jim

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate Dexter Jim, who is believed to be in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Police say Jim is wanted on an outstanding warrant

CrimeStoppers issued a news release Tuesday afternoon seeking the public’s help in located a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public will help them locate Dexter Jim, who they say is wanted for a Criminal Code charge.

He is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area and is described as a First Nations man, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

“If anyone with information as to where this subject may be, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers.