Police apprehend three suspects in highway incident

Witnesses say RCMP did a great job stopping the vehicle, which was stolen out of P.G.

Williams Lake RCMP are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances leading up to the arrest of three suspects late Friday afternoon following a vehicle incident just north of Williams Lake.

A white Ford pickup truck ended up in the steep ditch between Highway 97 and Pine Valley Road damaged, with police blocking its ability to move.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed his officers took two males and one female into custody at about 5:30 p.m. The pickup truck was stolen out of Prince George two days ago, he confirmed.

One male was from Prince George and the female was from Vancouver.

Byron said the matter was still under investigation and he wouldn’t be releasing any further details.

Pine Valley resident Cathy Dodd said she witnessed the entire incident from her home.

“I’ve seen enough cop shows and think it was a perfect pit maneuver. Great job by the RCMP to stop them,” Dobb told the Tribune.

Dobb said she saw one suspect run, but he was then quickly apprehended by police.

She thought the stolen vehicle was being chased by the RCMP as well as the Conservation Officer Service and that the truck tires were already flattened by a spike belt before it reached the valley. She noted the suspect vehicle was travelling from the north.

 

