Phone lines are down at the Williams Lake Tribune

Please use other ways to reach us for now

The phones are down at the offices of the Williams Lake Tribune.

Anyone wanting to reach staff can either use email, Facebook messenger or just stop in and see us in person. Our front office is open until 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The problem is expected to be fixed by Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2020.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to our valued readers and customers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
