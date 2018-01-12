New Year’s baby Wyatt William Jackson was born Jan. 1 at 5:17 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital weighing 7 lbs and 3 oz.

Parents can’t wait to see New Year’s baby grow up

Wyatt William Jackson born Jan. 1

Trinity Sure and John Jackson will be celebrating the New Year differently from now on.

Their newborn, Wyatt William Jackson was born Jan. 1 at 5:17 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital weighing at 7 lbs and 3 oz. He was the first baby of the year to be born in Williams Lake.

“He’s a doll,” said his mom, Trinity, at home five days later. “He’s quite the cutie. It’s only been two days at home so we’re definitely getting used to having him here. He sleeps pretty well so I think we’re pretty lucky.”

While Trinity says that she and John joked about having the New Year baby, their due date was on Jan. 4 so they didn’t think it would actually happen.

As the first baby of the year to be born in Williams Lake, the family recieved a cheque for $250 from New Wave Pool and Spa.

The couple are both outdoorsy and love the gym and exercising, as well as hunting and fishing which is what drew them together, said Trinity.

They can’t wait to introduce their little boy to their passions.

“Getting to appreciate this time that they are fully dependent to watching them be able to grow into their own little being and going through teaching them how to hunt and fish and dirt bike and play hockey and being able to watch them grow into their own person,” said Trinity. “It’s going to be the most exciting.”

Trinity is from Williams Lake and works as a recreation manager with the Williams Lake Indian Band. John is from Thunder Bay and is a senior environmental co-ordinator at Gibraltar Mine.

While they knew Wyatt was going to be a boy, Trinity said they waited till meeting the little one to name him.

“I was pretty stuck on Tyrone or Tyreese but once I saw him, he was a Wyatt. Dad, John, picked that name out. William, his middle name, came from my grandpa who is of German descent, so almost every generation had a William.”

The couple are adjusting to having a baby at home.

“It was really scary to leave the hospital because he was our first. We were like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to do anything right?’ But actually having him home has been really relaxing and it’s really nice to be home with him.”

John has been at home with Trinity until Wyatt gets a little older.

“We’re so excited to see what little person they are going to be,” said Trinity.

“It was the best gift of all to start the new year.”

Previous story
First Nation leader releases statement on death of teen in Sugar Cane fire
Next story
Winter weather

Just Posted

Parents can’t wait to see New Year’s baby grow up

Wyatt William Jackson born Jan. 1

Wray fondly remembered

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Winter weather

Snow, a warming trend and great skiing in the forecast

Motorist killed after logging truck jackknifes near Lac La Hache

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday in a collision that shut down Highway 97 for several hours

Anything that Moves a fun musical comedy

Latest WLST musical explores love and relationships, hits stage Jan. 17

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read