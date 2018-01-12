Parents can’t wait to see New Year’s baby grow up

New Year’s baby Wyatt William Jackson was born Jan. 1 at 5:17 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital weighing 7 lbs and 3 oz.

Trinity Sure and John Jackson will be celebrating the New Year differently from now on.

Their newborn, Wyatt William Jackson was born Jan. 1 at 5:17 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital weighing at 7 lbs and 3 oz. He was the first baby of the year to be born in Williams Lake.

“He’s a doll,” said his mom, Trinity, at home five days later. “He’s quite the cutie. It’s only been two days at home so we’re definitely getting used to having him here. He sleeps pretty well so I think we’re pretty lucky.”

While Trinity says that she and John joked about having the New Year baby, their due date was on Jan. 4 so they didn’t think it would actually happen.

As the first baby of the year to be born in Williams Lake, the family recieved a cheque for $250 from New Wave Pool and Spa.

The couple are both outdoorsy and love the gym and exercising, as well as hunting and fishing which is what drew them together, said Trinity.

They can’t wait to introduce their little boy to their passions.

“Getting to appreciate this time that they are fully dependent to watching them be able to grow into their own little being and going through teaching them how to hunt and fish and dirt bike and play hockey and being able to watch them grow into their own person,” said Trinity. “It’s going to be the most exciting.”

Trinity is from Williams Lake and works as a recreation manager with the Williams Lake Indian Band. John is from Thunder Bay and is a senior environmental co-ordinator at Gibraltar Mine.

While they knew Wyatt was going to be a boy, Trinity said they waited till meeting the little one to name him.

“I was pretty stuck on Tyrone or Tyreese but once I saw him, he was a Wyatt. Dad, John, picked that name out. William, his middle name, came from my grandpa who is of German descent, so almost every generation had a William.”

The couple are adjusting to having a baby at home.

“It was really scary to leave the hospital because he was our first. We were like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to do anything right?’ But actually having him home has been really relaxing and it’s really nice to be home with him.”

John has been at home with Trinity until Wyatt gets a little older.

“We’re so excited to see what little person they are going to be,” said Trinity.

“It was the best gift of all to start the new year.”