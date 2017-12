Downtown rink to be ready for Rogers Hometown Hockey

It wasn’t very long ago that city staff wondered if it would be cold enough to have an outdoor rink downtown.

My how things change.

With frigid temperatures now, the rink beside Kiwanis Park is taking shape.

Crews have been out flooding the rink in between removing snow after a storm dumped several centimetre of the white stuff this week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to -27C in the next few days.