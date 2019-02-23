Compact snow is expected across Highway 20 the morning. (Photo by Patrick Davies0

No more snow expected this weekend

Conditions are expected to stay in the single negative digits

After periods of light snow followed by sun, some stability returns to the Williams Lake area this weekend.

Temperatures this morning hover around -7C with a windchill making this cloudy day feel more like -12C. Moving into the afternoon the cloud cover will break up and allow for partial sunlight with a high of -5C feeling like -10C.

After cooling down overnight temperatures will remain similar to today over the next few days with a high of -7C anticipated on a mainly sunny Sunday and -10C on a day with similar conditions on Monday. No snow is expected to fall throughout the weekend, breaking up the dump the lakecity experienced last week.

For those looking to travel south towards the Lower Mainland and Vancouver, however, know there are snowfall warnings across the South Coast this weekend, with a higher chance of avalanches then usual. An estimated 5 to 10 cm is expected to fall in some areas, though it seems this winter storm will be avoiding Williams Lake, for now.

Read More: Vancouver Island couple makes most of the snow, sleeps in backyard igloo

Due to the last week’s snowfall and warmth, compact snow and slippery sections are to be expected across Highway 20. This is true from Bella Coola to Alexis Creek from the start of Highway 20 to Strum Lake Road for 343 km.

Approaching Williams Lake this is no different with compact snow and slippery sections reported between a 64 km stretch between Graham Street and Cotton Road. Also along Highway 20 compact snow and falling snow is expected between Stack Valley Road and Highway 97 for 47 km, with limited visibility.

In the lakecity itself, the majority of yesterday’s snow has melted or has been ploughed leaving the streets clear.

Previous story
Dog Creek Road and Fox Mountain Road costly to maintain: Williams Lake city council

Just Posted

Food chains and cultural handcuffs

Young people have not had time to make mistakes yet

No more snow expected this weekend

Conditions are expected to stay in the single negative digits

Dog Creek Road and Fox Mountain Road costly to maintain: Williams Lake city council

Staff asked to explore handing over road maintenance to the province

Williams Lake employers recognized for best business practices by employees

There were 30 nominations for 26 employers

Shock Collar Records brings new music to the lakecity

Local musician Evan Catalano is helping bring new music to the Williams Lake performance art scene

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Most Read