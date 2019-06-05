Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is suspected to be human caused

UPDATE: Taylor MacDonald, fire information officer for the B.C. Wildfire Service, confirmed at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening that the Sabiston Creek Wildfire has now grown to 100 hectares in size and skimmers are now on site to assist with suppression efforts.

EARLIER: The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently responding to a new wildfire that has grown to 40 hectares in size. The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is located approximately 3 kilometres west of Savona, adjacent to Highway 1 and Highway 97 (K20487).

The fire is currently burning out of control and the public is advised that smoke will be highly visible. Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions as a result of the fire.

According to Drive B.C. the highway is closed between Deadman-Vidette Road and Vavasour Road for 3.8 kilometres (31 kilometres east of Cache Creek to 34 kilometres west of Kamloops). An assessment is currently in progress and there is no estimated time of opening yet.

The fire is estimated at 40 hectares in size. 12 B.C. Wildfire Service personnel are responding to the fire at this time with air tanker support and three personnel will remain on site overnight.

BC Hydro reports that 419 customers between Wallachin and Savona are currently without power as a result of the wildfire.

The fire is currently burning in sage and grass and is suspected to be human caused. Fire information officer Marla Catherall of the Kamloops Fire Centre says that recent “gusty and erratic winds” have made the situation more challenging.

