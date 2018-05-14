Check out the many ways our local RCMP serve the community

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Const. Simon Courtoreille, Cont. Taylor Callen and youth Keano William have some fun playing hockey together this past winter, during a school district pro-d day. Angie Mindus photo

It is National Police Week May 13-19.

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

See below for photographs taken by Williams Lake Tribune staff capturing the many roles our RCMP serve in the community throughout the year.

Police officers came from across Western Canada to assist during the wildfires in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Const. Toby Klassen of the Williams Lake RCMP put his support behind the anti-bullying campaign, Pink Shirt Day. Angie Mindus photo

Cpl. Bentley Johansson and Grimm of the Police Dog Service were on hand during the 2017 Remembrance Day Services in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP take part in many community events, such as the Grad Parade. Angie Mindus photo

Const. Dan Cohen was one of several officers who responded to a call of cows on the loose in the city. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP detachment officers and staff showed their support for the Humboldt Broncos on Jersey Day. Angie Mindus photo

Remembrance Day services are a solemn occasion, followed by fellowship. Angie Mindus photo

Cpl. John Burns marches with other members to the cenotaph at city hall for Remembrance Day Services. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP dog handler Cpl. Bentley Johannson with Grimm talks to students at Marie Sharpe Elementary School about anti-bullying during a Pink Shirt Day assembly hosted by principal Calvin Dubray. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP Constables Joel Kooger and Taylor Callens get ready to depart for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Williams Lake to Dawson Creek last September. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron serves Hub Joe during the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Dinner held October in Williams Lake. Moncia Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Insp. Jeff Pelley serves during the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner held in October. Angie Mindus photo