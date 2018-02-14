More vehicle incidents on Highway 97 south Wednesday morning

A webcam on DriveBC’s website shows the current road conditions on Highway 97 at Enterprise Road.

Icy road conditions south of Williams Lake caused two vehicle incidents Wednesday morning, including one with a BC Ambulance vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron is warning motorists of slippery road conditions on Highway 97 near Enterprise Road.

Byron said members of the BC Ambulance Service were transporting a patient from Williams Lake to Kamloops when they came upon a single vehicle roll over. When trying to stop to render assistance the ambulance ended up sliding into the ditch as well.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Highway 97 south has had poor driving conditions since last week’s winter storm.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections in that area of the highway.

