Newly elected Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua and former longtime chief Roger William meet for coffee Friday morning in Williams Lake. William is making good on his promise to support Lulua in any way he can in his new leadership role. Angie Mindus photo

Meeting of the minds

New and former Xeni Gwet’in chiefs meet following change in leadership

It looks like new Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua will have lots of support in his leadership role, even from former chief Roger William.

Lulua and William met for the first time since their community of Xeni Gwet’in elected Lulua as chief. The two met for a friendly coffee in Williams Lake Friday morning.

“Roger’s a good resource. He has a lot of knowledge,” Lulua said.

Lulua was elected chief Feb 27, 2018.

Lulua said he is very excited about his new role, which has great significance both historically and for the future of the Xeni Gwet’in people, the greater Tsilhqot’in National Government and that of non-First Nations living in or near the rights and title lands in the Chilcotin.

Lulua said he has a great team around him and he will work hard to represent his people.

William, meanwhile, still holds a director seat on the Cariboo Regional District’s board of directors representing Area J.

