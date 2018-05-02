Riley Windeler was one of many residents helping out on McHappy Day at McDonalds in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

McHappy Day

Child charities to benefit from annual fundraiser

Riley Windeler was one of the friendly faces greeting customers at McDonalds in Williams Lake Wednesday.

Every year, McDonald’s Canada franchisees and crew across the country celebrate McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities.

On Wednesday May 2nd for every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafé beverage purchased, $1 will be donated to RMHC and children’s charities — in Williams Lake proceeds from McHappy Day will be split between the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre and RMHC.

