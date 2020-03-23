Margetts Meats closes shop to public, takes phone orders to stop spread of COVID-19

The custom butcher shop has been overwhelmed with demand in recent weeks

Margetts Meats in Williams Lake announced it will close to the public and move to phone orders only due to COVID-19 (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s local butcher shop has moved to phone orders only for the safety of the public and their staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margetts Meats announced this weekend they have closed their doors to the public, after being overwhelmed last week by the demand for food products in their small, custom shop.

“We can’t keep up,” said Leslea Destree Monday morning. “We are doing our best to fill the orders we’re getting and get them out the door.”

She said orders can be placed by phone or Facebook Messenger, adding they still want to provide their services to the community while keep everyone safe.

“For the most part, our customers have been fabulous, they’re very understanding.”

Many other local businesses in Williams Lake have chosen to take orders over the phone as well, or close entirely, while all levels of government have asked residents to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

