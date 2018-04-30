VIDEO: Man with a message

Paul Park stood by the corner of Western Avenue and Pigeon Street with a message he hopes will resonate with residents. Angie Mindus photo

Paul Park said he felt compelled to give message to families after witnessing the difficulties of divorce

Residents travelling along Western Avenue Monday morning likely caught a glimpse of Paul Park and the sign he was holding.

An area busy with families taking their children to one of the local elementary or middle schools, Paul stood along the busy street in hopes of sending a message to those who passed.

Park told the Tribune he felt compelled to relay his message in hopes of a better future for residents.

The sign, aimed at both parents and children, tells youth to honour their parents, and preaches of the hazards pre-marital sex, adultery and partying.

Resident James Grondines, whose home was close to the corner where Park held up his sign, said he did go see what the sign read and didn’t mind it’s message, or Park, at all.

“I think it’s a positive message,” Grondines said. “We have young children. We would want them to abide by that.”

Grondines said Park was very polite and gracious when he approached him to read his sign.

Park said he has lived in Williams Lake 10 years.

