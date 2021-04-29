Man in custody after woman found dead in Chase area home

Chase RCMP officers are investigating “an unexpected death” of a 60-year-old woman near Adams Lake Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Holding Road, just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the deceased woman. An adult male was taken into police custody without incident, said Staff-Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District major crime unit.

“Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time,” he said.

RCMP said the accused and the victim were well known to each other.

An investigation is currently underway by the RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit, and the BC Coroners Service has also launched an investigation into the woman’s death.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.