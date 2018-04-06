Snow is turning into mud at the Tolko log yard in Williams Lake following another winter storm overnight. Angie Mindus photo

Loggers see more winter driving and working conditions

Log truck drivers trying to finish off the season before break-up have some challenging road conditions to work in this week.

Yet another winter storm saw about five centimetres of the white stuff fall in the Cariboo Chilcotin overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Road restrictions currently have log trucks with reduced loads allowed only between 11 p.m. and 11 a..m.

