Loggers see more winter driving and working conditions

More snow expected Saturday for the Cariboo Chilcotin

Log truck drivers trying to finish off the season before break-up have some challenging road conditions to work in this week.

Yet another winter storm saw about five centimetres of the white stuff fall in the Cariboo Chilcotin overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Road restrictions currently have log trucks with reduced loads allowed only between 11 p.m. and 11 a..m.

