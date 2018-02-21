A logging truck is barely visible at the bottom of a steep embankment where the truck came to rest after sliding off the Spanish Lake Road, northeast of Likely. Photos submitted

Loaded logging truck plunges down steep embankment

Driver said to be OK following crash

A loaded logging truck is barely recognizable tangled in logs and trees after sliding off the Spanish Lake Road at Keithley Creek Road Wednesday morning.

The truck cut a swath through trees as it plunged more than 70 feet down a steep embankment.

Road conditions at the time were icy, while the road in that area is steep.

More than 35 homes lost power as a result of the incident after trees that were hit by the truck fell onto nearby power lines.

BC Hydro has since restored power to the area.

Residents in the area said they heard the driver was able to walk away from the crash. The Tribune is attempting to identify the driver and trucking company to confirm that information.

 

