Likely manslaughter trial adjourned to Prince George Supreme Court

The manslaughter trial into the death of a Likely resident five years ago will be moved to Prince George for continuation on April 23

A manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago was adjourned in Williams Lake in March for continuation in Prince George Supreme Court beginning April 23, 2018.

Guy Smith faces one charge of manslaughter and one of interference with a dead body after human remains discovered in a well on a private property in Likely in September 2014 were identified as that of Price.

Initially the trial began at the end of June 2017 and was scheduled to go until July 28, however, when wildfires broke out in the Cariboo Chilcotin, and the city of Williams Lake was eventually evacuated, the trial was adjourned until the end of February 2018.

Eight days have been set aside for the continuation of the trial in Prince George.

Price was 60 at the time of his death.

Read more: Guy Smith trial continues

His family first reported him missing on March 3, 2013.

Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church is presiding over the trial.

Previous story
Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter
Next story
Lake City Ford demolition sparks memories for former owner

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo kicks off with Friday night performance

It was a full house at the arena for the first rodeo of the season

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

With 40-kilometre wind gusts in the forecast for Saturday, the public is urged to be careful with any open burning

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

Time to let go for BC bears, otters, bobcat

Northern Lights Wildlife shelter near Smithers set to release orphaned animals this spring.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Most Read