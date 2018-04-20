Likely manslaughter trial adjourned to Prince George Supreme Court

The manslaughter trial into the death of a Likely resident five years ago will be moved to Prince George for continuation on April 23

A manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago was adjourned in Williams Lake in March for continuation in Prince George Supreme Court beginning April 23, 2018.

Guy Smith faces one charge of manslaughter and one of interference with a dead body after human remains discovered in a well on a private property in Likely in September 2014 were identified as that of Price.

Initially the trial began at the end of June 2017 and was scheduled to go until July 28, however, when wildfires broke out in the Cariboo Chilcotin, and the city of Williams Lake was eventually evacuated, the trial was adjourned until the end of February 2018.

Eight days have been set aside for the continuation of the trial in Prince George.

Price was 60 at the time of his death.

His family first reported him missing on March 3, 2013.

Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church is presiding over the trial.