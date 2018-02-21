Williams Lake is expected to get two to four centimetres of snow Wednesday, Feb. 21. Angie Mindus photo

Light snow falling in Williams Lake

Temperatures expected to warm up for the weekend

The Cariboo Chilcotin is seeing flurries this morning (Wednesday) that will amount to between two and four centimetres along with winds of up to 15 km/h.

The daytime high for Wednesday will reach -11C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -25C. There is a risk of frostbite.

Tonight the temperature will dip down to -17C, but things should start to warm up Thursday with a daytime high of -7C expected.

The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a daytime high of -2C.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 and Highway 97, with limited visibility due to blowing snow from Quesnel to 56 kilometres south towards Williams Lake.

There is also maintenance work scheduled five kilometres north of Williams Lake for Wednesday that has one lane of Highway 97 closed between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Previous story
Sun expected to shine over Williams Lake as ice fog lifts
Next story
Majority of CRD directors will seek re-election in fall election

Just Posted

Light snow falling in Williams Lake

Temperatures expected to warm up for the weekend

Majority of CRD directors will seek re-election in fall election

CRD corporate office Alice Johnston said in the spring the CRD will prepare an election package for people interested in running for the board.

Just chillin’

Lake City Secondary School’s Grade 7 outdoor education class enjoys a day skiing.

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into second place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Most Read