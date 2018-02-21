Light snow falling in Williams Lake

Temperatures expected to warm up for the weekend

Williams Lake is expected to get two to four centimetres of snow Wednesday, Feb. 21. Angie Mindus photo

The Cariboo Chilcotin is seeing flurries this morning (Wednesday) that will amount to between two and four centimetres along with winds of up to 15 km/h.

The daytime high for Wednesday will reach -11C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -25C. There is a risk of frostbite.

Tonight the temperature will dip down to -17C, but things should start to warm up Thursday with a daytime high of -7C expected.

The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a daytime high of -2C.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 and Highway 97, with limited visibility due to blowing snow from Quesnel to 56 kilometres south towards Williams Lake.

There is also maintenance work scheduled five kilometres north of Williams Lake for Wednesday that has one lane of Highway 97 closed between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.