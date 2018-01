Williams Lake has its first baby of the New Year

Trinity Sure and John Jackson are the proud parents of the lakecity’s 2018 New Year’s baby, little Wyatt William Jackson.

The first baby born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake arrived at 5:17 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018.

Little Wyatt weighed 7 lbs 3 oz.

First baby born at an Interior Health facility was at Penticton Regional Hospital at 2:07 a.m. Also a boy.

First baby in BC arrived at Surrey Memorial at 12:00:09 (nine seconds past midnight). Baby girl.