It’s a blue-ski day in the Cariboo today

Snow in the forecast for Sunday and Monday

A look at the weather across Canada Thursday morning.

Blue skies have prevailed over a Thursday morning predicted to be cloudy with snow.

Environment Canada called for light snow this morning, Jan. 25, and a daytime high of 1C.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around the -7C to -9C mark for the next few days and a chance of flurries. For all the skiers and snowmobilers out there, Environment Canada is forecasting snow for both Sunday and Monday with nighttime temperatures dipping to a cool -16C Monday night.

Current snow base at Mt. Timothy Ski Area is sitting at 94 cm top of Slow Motion with 14 cm of fresh powder. The local hill is expected to be opened Thursday through to Sunday.

Road conditions in the Cariboo are typical for this time of year, with DriveBC reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 and the Likely Road. The Horsefly Road has some slippery sections. Highway 97 is also described as having slippery sections.