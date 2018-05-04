Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle incident approximately two kilometres up Fox Mountain Road north of Williams Lake Friday afternoon where a vehicle plunged down an embankment. Photos submitted

Injured motorist rescued by emergency crews near Williams Lake

Passerby notices trapped victim and calls for help

An astute motorist travelling along Fox Mountain Road near Williams Lake Friday afternoon is being credited with helping a woman who was injured and trapped down a steep embankment.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. where the lone occupant of a vehicle had to be rescued by members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) after the vehicle she driving went off road and down the embankment, approximately two kilometres from Highway 97.

Witnesses say the woman, who was pulled up from the ravine by CCSAR members using a basket, may have been down the embankment for as long as two hours before she was discovered by the man travelling by.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed police are investigating the incident.

Editor’s Note: We originally reported Mountain House Road as the location of the accident, which was incorrect.

 

A woman was sent to hospital Friday for treatment of injuries she sustained after her vehicle went off Fox Mountain Road.

Previous story
CRD passes resolution to restrict fireworks, use and sales in rural areas

Just Posted

Injured motorist rescued by emergency crews near Williams Lake

Passerby notices trapped victim and calls for help

Lake City students display artwork

Work will be displayed at the Gecko Tree for the month of May

GALLERY: Honours Concert showcases local talent

Honours Concert caps off successful Cariboo Festival

Boehm announces intention to run for Williams Lake City Council

First woman throws hat into ring in municipal politics

High school rodeo rides into lakecity Friday

Entries heading into the weekend are hovering around the 400 mark

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Fisheries and Oceans standing committee question why owner-operator system can’t work in B.C.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Most Read