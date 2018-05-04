Injured motorist rescued by emergency crews near Williams Lake

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle incident approximately two kilometres up Fox Mountain Road north of Williams Lake Friday afternoon where a vehicle plunged down an embankment. Photos submitted

An astute motorist travelling along Fox Mountain Road near Williams Lake Friday afternoon is being credited with helping a woman who was injured and trapped down a steep embankment.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. where the lone occupant of a vehicle had to be rescued by members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) after the vehicle she driving went off road and down the embankment, approximately two kilometres from Highway 97.

Witnesses say the woman, who was pulled up from the ravine by CCSAR members using a basket, may have been down the embankment for as long as two hours before she was discovered by the man travelling by.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed police are investigating the incident.

Editor’s Note: We originally reported Mountain House Road as the location of the accident, which was incorrect.