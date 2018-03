Male taken into custody from home on Likely Road

A male was safely taken into custody by Williams Lake RCMP Friday afternoon from a residence in the 3000 block of the Likely Road.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about what exactly occurred to warrant the arrest, however, Staff Sgt. Del Byron did confirm the Emergency Response Team was en route to assist but were cancelled after local police successfully dealt with the situation.

The incident started just after 1 p.m.

The individual was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.