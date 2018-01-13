Ice fishing a part of winter in the Cariboo

For many residents in the Cariboo, ice fishing is synonymous with winter.
For those not wishing to travel a great distance to try their luck at the winter sport, Reservoir Lake just north of Williams Lake is a great alternative.
Reservoir Lake is stocked every spring with both Eastern Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout. Last May, the ministry released 1,000 catchable-sized rainbows and 3,000 fingerling-size brookies into the lake.
The ministry also built docks at the small lake in recent years to provide better access and recreational opportunities for those wishing to fish.