New arrivals to the area, Meadow Spurr and Jeremy Pauls moved to the Cariboo recently for work from the Lower Mainland and enjoyed the fishing offered at Reservoir Lake, only a short distance north of Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Ice fishing a part of winter in the Cariboo

Reservoir Lake offers great fishing close to the city

For many residents in the Cariboo, ice fishing is synonymous with winter.

For those not wishing to travel a great distance to try their luck at the winter sport, Reservoir Lake just north of Williams Lake is a great alternative.

Reservoir Lake is stocked every spring with both Eastern Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout. Last May, the ministry released 1,000 catchable-sized rainbows and 3,000 fingerling-size brookies into the lake.

The ministry also built docks at the small lake in recent years to provide better access and recreational opportunities for those wishing to fish.

 

Brett Downey proves that two hobbies are better than one, combining ice fishing and a little pond skating at one of his favourite spots recently. Angie Mindus photo

