A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).

Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP investigating pair of separate vehicle crashes

Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache has been reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic this morning following two separate vehicle crashes.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the area around 9:19 a.m. this morning after a northbound car went off the road and rolled into a ditch about a kilometre north of Lac La Hache. Both the driver and passenger are okay, he said.

While police were on scene, a second crash occurred involving a northbound semi-truck and a southbound Ford truck. The driver of the Ford was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Nielsen said the reopening of the road “indicates to me the injuries are a little serious but not necessarily life-threatening.”

It’s not known at this time when the highway will fully reopen.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break
Next story
Victim of attempted robbery at ATM in Williams Lake grateful for help he received at the scene

Just Posted

Terry Cross was bear-sprayed Monday in an attempted robbery at the Scotia Bank ATM and said he is grateful for all the people who came to his assistance at the scene. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Victim of attempted robbery at ATM in Williams Lake grateful for help he received at the scene

Terry Cross, 70, said he wanted to say ‘thank you’

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).
Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP investigating pair of separate vehicle crashes

Sam Saini, left, and Rami Pannu of City Furniture and Appliances, with a sampling of the food they donated for the Salvation Army’s upcoming Christmas takeout dinner, which Tari Davidge, third from left, food bank-co-ordinator and soup kitchen manager, and Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, say will be served on Wednesday, Dec. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City Furniture provides ingredients for Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas dinner

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions the meals will be served as take-out

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information on an attempted robbery at a bank ATM Monday, Dec. 21 in Williams Lake. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating attempted robbery at bank ATM

A victim was bear sprayed, but suspects did not get any money

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Most Read