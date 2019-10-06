Hostess warmly remembered at 20th annual CMH luncheon

It was a touching occasion last month when 50 CMHA past and present staff enjoyed their last potluck

It was a touching occasion last month when about 50 past and present staff from the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) celebrated their 20th, and final, annual potluck luncheon recently.

Hank and Julie Krynen have continuously hosted the event at their ranch on the West Fraser Road since its inception.

This year, the lunch was hosted by Hank and his daughter Joanna.

“In addition to it being the 20th year, the event was especially meaningful as it was held in the memory of Julie, who passed away suddenly this past spring,” said longtime friend and retired nurse Liz Chamberlain. “Julie had the date set months in advance as it was important for her to have former and present health care staff remain connected.”

Chamberlain said guests came from as far away as Saskatchewan, northern Alberta, the Lower Mainland and all across the Cariboo for the event.

“All of them expressed how thankful they were for this last celebration as it gave everyone a chance to share great memories and make new ones.”

Chamberlain expressed her heartfelt thanks to Hank and Joanna for hosting the event at a difficult time for the family, noting she hopes the get together will continue in some form in the years to come.

