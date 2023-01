The rural school will be closed Jan. 10

Students at Horsefly Elementary/Secondary School will get an extra day off this week.

The rural will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 10 due to an emergent septic issue.

“We expect service to resume on Wednesday, January 11th and will provide updates as the situation is resolved,” noted School District 27.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)