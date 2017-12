A home was lost to fire outside of the city’s fire protection area Wednesday evening.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said a chimney fire broke out at a home in the 1500 block of Pablo Creek Road at about 6 p.m.

Byron said the home was completely destroyed in the fire, which burned for about three hours.

There is no fire protection in that area, which is west of the city toward the Sheep Creek Bridge off of Highway 20.

No word on who the homeowners are.