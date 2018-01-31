Hit and run suspect remanded into custody

Douglas Evenson facing seven charges following Monday evening’s take down by police

The suspect arrested following a hit and run earlier this week will remain in custody until his next court appearance Feb. 5.

Douglas Darcy Evenson, 42, is facing seven charges relating to an incident in Williams Lake Monday evening which saw a motorist hit a vehicle and flee the scene, only to be arrested a short time later after trying to evade police.

Police later learned the vehicle involved in the hit and run was stolen from a Williams Lake residence, which had also been broken into.

A glance at Evenson’s criminal record shows a history of charges and convictions relating to robbery, possession of stolen property and willfully obstructing or resisting a peace office over many years and across the province in communities such as Coldwood, Sooke, and Parksville, where he robbed a bank in 2011, to Delta, Kelowna, Vernon and now Williams Lake.

In Williams Lake, Evenson is charged with break and enter with intent to commit offence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.