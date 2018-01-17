Gusty winds expected for Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday, Jan, 17

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the week

Dreary weather is the forecast for the day in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Currently sitting at a temperature of zero in Williams Lake, snow and clouds are in the forecast throughout the morning.

The snowfall, if it materializes, won’t stay for long with a daytime high Wednesday of 5C. Winds will pick up today gusting to 60 km/hr by noon.

Environment Canada is calling for mild winter temperatures and clouds for the rest of the week and some flurries by Saturday or Sunday.

DriveBC is reporting that area roads have slippery sections.

Highway 97 from Lac la Hache to Williams Lake has compact snow with slippery sections.

Highway 20 has compact snow with slippery sections all the way to Hagensborg, and fog patches from Riske Creek to the Junction of Highway 97.