Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the week

Gusty winds expected for Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday, Jan, 17

Cloudy skies dominate the week’s weather

Dreary weather is the forecast for the day in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Currently sitting at a temperature of zero in Williams Lake, snow and clouds are in the forecast throughout the morning.

The snowfall, if it materializes, won’t stay for long with a daytime high Wednesday of 5C. Winds will pick up today gusting to 60 km/hr by noon.

Environment Canada is calling for mild winter temperatures and clouds for the rest of the week and some flurries by Saturday or Sunday.

DriveBC is reporting that area roads have slippery sections.

Highway 97 from Lac la Hache to Williams Lake has compact snow with slippery sections.

Highway 20 has compact snow with slippery sections all the way to Hagensborg, and fog patches from Riske Creek to the Junction of Highway 97.

A change of heart for lakecity resident

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct ‘not fast enough,’ says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision today

Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it’s likely interest rates will rise today

Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

