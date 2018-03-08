Girl guide leaders Christine Constable, Christine Lion and Sandy Jesse volunteer their time to make a difference in the lives of girls in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Celebrating International Women’s Day March 8

Girl power alive and well in lakecity thanks to Girl Guides of Canada

While many people and organizations recognize and celebrate International Women’s Day today, there are women in Williams Lake who quietly but consistently volunteer their efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of girls in Williams Lake every day.

“The more you mentor and encourage the girls to be happy with themselves and have self-worth, the better. We are always encouraging them to be the best they can be,” says Sandi Jesse, a girl guide leader with the 3rd Williams Lake Girl Guides.

Teaching girls outdoor skills, connecting them with other like-minded girls around the world and even changing the lyrics to the song She’ll be Coming Around the Mountain when she Comes, to sing “Can a woman be a doctor? Yes she can, yes she can” are some of the ways Jesse and the girl guides program works empower girls to be their best selves.

“That gets them thinking it’s not just a man’s world out there,” said Jesse of the song. “We have girl power.”

Girl guides also gives girls the chance to go to summer camps that they may not otherwise experience.

“A lot of girl just don’t get out. They are at home on their devices,” she said. “We are really trying to get them out into their environment and connect them with other girls.”

Jesse said she does see girls struggle with their self worth — even trying to diet in Grade 5 — but she believes investing volunteer time with girls as part of the Girl Guides of Canada program makes a difference.

“The whole purpose is to make women and girls feel good about who they are. Girl guides give them confidence, it builds them up and gives them skills to be proud of,” Jesse said. “We are all about the girls.”

Previous story
VIDEO: In Conversation, with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb

Just Posted

Celebrating International Women’s Day March 8

Girl power alive and well in lakecity thanks to Girl Guides of Canada

VIDEO: In Conversation, with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb

Williams Lake Tribune’s editor Angie Mindus hosts an off-the-cuff interview with Mayor Walt Cobb, in Episode 2

Affordable housing project approved in Williams Lake with parking reductions

A proposed 39-unit affordable apartment building for downtown Williams Lake will only… Continue reading

Cattle grazing approved inside Williams Lake city limits

City council has approved a temporary permit for cattle grazing for the purpose of wildfire hazard mitigation within Williams Lake city limits.

Williams Lake’s only walk-in clinic opens doors

Residents in the Williams Lake are now have access to a walk-in clinic

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Two of the four defending champions eliminated on opening day of tournament at Langley Events Centre

Women strike on International Women’s Day

Women across Europe and Asia take to the streets in protest for equality, respect and empowerment

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

Trump to make announcement on steel, aluminum tariffs

Later today President Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum

Cross-country skier McKeever to be Canada’s flag bearer

The 10-time gold medallist will carry Canada’s flag into the opening ceremonies of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Most Read