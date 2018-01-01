Frozen wonderland greets New Years Eve revellers at Nimpo Lake

Ice sculptures and fireworks part of the fun out west

Ice sculptures were part of the magic at New Years Eve celebrations at Nimpo Lake Sunday evening. Ted Hlokoff said it was a great way to ring in 2018. Ted Hlokoff photos

By Ted Holokoff

Special to the Tribune

After a couple days of work and effort by a few dozen community members it was time for the Annual New Years Party at Nimpo Lake Sunday evening.

Ice sculptures were the main feature of the evening, where frozen, sculpted towers were used to transport ‘chillled’ beverages via a waterfall off an ice trough and into the mouths of party goers. An ice bar, BBQs hot on the sides and two bonfires on the lake were also a treat for the remote revellers. The area was also lit by Swiss candles made a few days before earlier, then stood up around the site.

Both children and adults utilized the skating rink into the evening lit by electric lights powered by Waterfront Resort.

Fireworks were set off a 8 p.m. (for the children and seniors) as well as midnight explosions and sky lighting.

And a good time was had by all.