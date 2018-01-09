Fresh snow blankets Cariboo Chilcotin for Tuesday morning commute

Snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days

The city roadways are slick this morning in Williams Lake.

New snow overnight has made for slick road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

In Williams Lake, an emergency vehicle was parked behind a transport truck stuck halfway up Highway 20 headed towards the Y intersection just before 8 a.m. alerting motorists to the danger, while city and highway crews were busy removing fresh snow from area roads.

Environment Canada is calling for the snow to end by early afternoon with a continued 40 per cent chance of flurries amounting to five centimetres.

Snow is forecasted for much of the work week with temperatures dipping down to -12C tonight.

DriveBC is reporting slippery, snow-covered highways throughout the region.