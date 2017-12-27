Fresh snow and cold temperatures blanket Cariboo Chilcotin

Environment Canada predicts cold temperatures throughout the week

Baby, it’s cold outside.

Just how cold? With a currently temperature of -18C in the lakecity, and a wind chill making it feel like -26C, Environment Canada is forecasting more flurries for today, Thursday and Friday along with cold, daytime temperatures of between -15C and -20C and night-time temperatures dipping down as low as -27C predicted for New Years Eve.

City workers such as Kelvin Taeves got an early jump on clearing the city streets and sidewalks Wednesday morning, after an overnight snowfall blanketed the city.

Area residents are reminded to check in with friends and neighbours, particularly seniors and those living alone in rural areas, as frigid temperatures can be life-threatening for those not prepared.

Horsefly Roundtable 2017 fall review
Williams Lake fire crews respond to Boxing Day blaze

