The long range forecast is calling for sun and double-digit daytime highs

The geese have arrived in the lakecity, just in time for some warmer weather. Angie Mindus photo

There is a light at the end of the tunnel that has been this year’s long, snowy winter.

Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs well above zero and sunshine by the weekend.

Wednesday’s forecast is predicting mainly sunny skies and a daytime high of 5C.

Rain showers and flurries are expected for Thursday but after that it’s smooth sailing, with daytime highs in the double digits by Sunday, which is daylight savings when the clocks spring ahead an hour.