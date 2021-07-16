Flat Lake fire grows to 14,000 hectares in size

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert Friday for an additional 18 parcels in the Flat Lake North area.

The alert follows “aggressive fire behaviour” Thursday that has seen the fire grow to 14,000 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The CRD said the latest alert, which covers 26,118 hectares, was issued “because of the potential danger to life and health.”

About 1,074 properties from Flat Lake-Green Lake North remain on evacuation order. The District of 100 Mile House and some properties on Horse Lake Road, Sheridan Lake and in Lone Butte are also on alert due to the wildfire, 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile.

“The Flat Lake fire is certainly experiencing some growth. There was more increased fire activity today (July 16),” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Erin Bull.

Fire personnel remained on site overnight to monitor the fire, while heavy equipment continues work to establish machine guards. Helicopters and air tankers continue to support with bucketing, Bull said.

About 34 firefighters, three helicopters and 25 pieces of heavy equipment, along with structural protection specialists and ground crews are working to suppress the fire, which is now moving in a southeast direction. The fire is a few kilometres from Highway 97.

Additional fire growth was expected Friday due to wind conditions. BCWS said the opportunity for aerial ignitions is being examined on the west flank of the fire to bring the edge of the fire to a control line in an area workable by ground crews. Ignitions will only occur if conditions are suitable.



