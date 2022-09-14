Four new fires in the South Cariboo (File submitted)

Four new fires in the South Cariboo (File submitted)

Five new wildfires in the last 24 hours

New files burning after a lighting storm Tuesday night

There were five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre following a lightning storm that passed through the south end of the 100 Mile House zone Tuesday night.

BC Wildfire information officer Morgan Blois said one fire has been called out, two fires are listed as being under control and two are being listed as being held.

“None of the fires are larger than one hectare and do not threaten any buildings or infrastructure,” he said.

Ground crews and air support are on site working to contain the fires.

Previous story
Williams Lake and area politicians challenged to go by bike Oct. 3 to 16

Just Posted

Four new fires in the South Cariboo (File submitted)
Five new wildfires in the last 24 hours

16 teams will be competing in the first-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament a the Esler fields this coming weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament up to bat this weekend in Williams Lake

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

?Esdilagh First Nation is located along both sides of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)
?Esdilagh First Nation near Quesnel receives $410K to plan an abattoir